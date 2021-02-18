Italy's 5-Stars divided over Draghi, expel 15 senators

Italian Premier Mario Draghi attends a Lower Chamber session in the Italian Parliament, in Rome, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Italy’s 5-Star Movement, the biggest bloc in Parliament, said Thursday that 15 senators will be expelled from the party after they voted “no” in a confidence vote for Premier Mario Draghi’s newly formed government. The decision was evidence of how Draghi’s appointment has badly split the 5-Stars, which was born as a grass-roots, anti-establishment protest movement opposed to the pro-European banking establishment that to many Draghi represents. (Riccardo Antimiani/Pool via AP)