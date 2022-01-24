Soldiers say military junta now controls Burkina Faso

A crowd gathered Place de la Nation celebrate at the announcement that Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has taken the reins of the country in Ouagadougou Monday Jan. 24, 2022. More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta now controls Burkina Faso after they detained the democratically elected president following a day of gun battles in the capital. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)