Navy blames Hawaii water contamination on jet fuel spill

FILE - A tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility is seen in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Jan. 26, 2018. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said the EPA should step in after the Navy disputed the Hawaii Department of Health's analysis of fuel contamination at a well that provides drinking water to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's water system. Military households have complained about their tap water, with some saying they suffered ailments such as cramps and vomiting after drinking it. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)