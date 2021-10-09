Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people

FILE - This June 17, 2020 file photo shows Philadelphia police at Marconi Plaza near the Columbus statue in Philadelphia. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus continues to divide those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian Americans’ history and those horrified by an annual tribute that ignores the native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)