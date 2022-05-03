Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

FILE This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck. Missouri inmate Carman Deck is scheduled to die by injection on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, for killing a couple during a robbery at their eastern Missouri home in 1996. Executions have become increasingly uncommon in the U.S., with just 11 last year and four so far in 2022. That's down from a peak of 98 in 1998. Photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP File)