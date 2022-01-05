Israel sets COVID-19 record amid zigzag policy and 4th jab

Artists preform for people that line up for PCR and Rapid Antigen COVID-19 coronavirus tests in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Israel's prime minister says a 4th vaccination against the omicron variant of the coronavirus generates a five-fold increase in antibodies to fight the virus. Naftali Bennett said Tuesday that an early study at Sheba Medical Center offered encouraging results just a week after a 4th jab was offered to vulnerable people. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)