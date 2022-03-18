Syria's Assad visits UAE, 1st trip to Arab country since war

In this photo released by the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency, Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, meets with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and the ruler of Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 18, 2022. Assad travelled to the United Arab Emirates, marking his first visit to an Arab country since Syria's civil war erupted in 2011, his office said Friday. (Syrian Presidency Facebook page via AP)