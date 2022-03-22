Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

In this photo posted on Facebook provided by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office is the scene of a deadly two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Tishomingo, Okla. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students have been killed in a collision in southern Oklahoma. OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo, which is about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. (Johnston County Sheriff's Office via AP)