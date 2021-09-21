Taliban name deputy ministers, double down on all-male team

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid gives a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The Taliban have expanded their interim Cabinet by naming more ministers and deputies, but failed to appoint any women. At the news conference Tuesday, Mujahid held out the possibility of adding women to the Cabinet at a later time, but gave no specifics. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)