Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2021, file photo, armored vehicles are seen in Panjshir Valley, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban said on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, they have taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the Afghan capital. The province was the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their sweep last month. (AP Photo/Jalaluddin Sekandar)