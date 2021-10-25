Turkey's Erdogan lifts threat to expel Western ambassadors

Members of a Turkish group hold a symbolic boarding pass for 10 foreing ambassadors as they stage a protest near the U. S. Embassy to support Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Erdogan last Saturday announced he ordered 10 ambassadors, including those from the US, Germany and France, be declared persona non grata, following a joint statement from the envoys calling for the release of Turkish activist Osman Kavala. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)