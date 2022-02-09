2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer

FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Kaleb Franks is shown in a booking photo. Franks, charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty, according to documents filed Monday, Jan. 7, 2022, leaving four people to face trial in March. Franks said he willfully conspired with five other men to kidnap the Democratic governor before FBI agents stepped in and arrested the group in October 2020. The government said they wanted to kidnap Whitmer because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)