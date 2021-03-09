German museums tentatively reopen as virus restrictions ease

Visitors wait for the opening of the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. More than 100 Andy Warhol originals have been hanging on the walls of Cologne’s Museum Ludwig since mid-December with nobody to view them after coronavirus restrictions shut down galleries across the country. That changed on Tuesday as the doors were opened to limited numbers of guests, after authorities eased restrictions to allow some museums, galleries and certain other cultural venues to begin receiving visitors again. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)