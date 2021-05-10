German Catholics to bless gay unions despite Vatican ban

Jesuit Father Jan Korditschke, who will lead blessings for same-sex couples in Berlin in the upcoming week, poses for a photo at the Canisius Church in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 7, 2021. Germany’s Catholic progressives are openly defying a recent Holy See pronouncement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions by offering exactly such blessings at services in about 100 different churches all over the country. The blessings at open worship services are the latest pushback from German Catholics against a document released in March by the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, which said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)