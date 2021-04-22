Man pleads guilty in fatal shootings of 8 from Ohio family

FILE - This Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 file photo shows Edward "Jake" Wagner being escorted by police into the holding area in the Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Wagner planned to plead guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder. In exchange, prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a death sentence, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)