Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker censured for haka protest

In this image from video, Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker Rawiri Waititi, right, leaves Parliament's debating chamber after performing a Maori haka in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Waititi was thrown out of the debating chamber for performing a Maori haka in protest at what he said were racist arguments. Waititi's stance came after ongoing debate among lawmakers about the government's plans to set up a new Maori Health Authority as part of sweeping changes to the health care system. His party's other co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is seen at left. (Thomas Coughlan via AP)