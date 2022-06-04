North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, watches a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea's army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 25, 2022. South Korea’s military said Sunday, June 5, that North Korea has test-fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile toward the sea, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)