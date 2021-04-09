Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs

In this image taken from video, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell questions witness Dr. Bill Smock, a Louisville physician in forensic medicine, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)