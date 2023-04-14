Gov. vetoes Kansas bill on live deliveries during abortion

FILE - People hug during a "Value Them Both" watch party after a question involving a constitutional amendment removing abortion protections from the Kansas constitution failed, Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan. Kansas legislators have given final approval to a bill that could subject doctors to lawsuits or criminal charges if they're accused of not providing enough care to infants born during abortion procedures. The Kansas House voted 86-36 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, to approve a “born-alive infants protection” measure similar to a proposed law rejected by Montana voters in November. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)