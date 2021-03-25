'Arrested Development' actor Jessica Walter dies at 80

FILE - Actress Jessica Walter applauds after "Arrested Development" wins for outstanding comedy series during the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, 2004, in Los Angeles. Walter, who played a scheming matriarch in the television series, has died. She was 80. Walter's death was confirmed Thursday, March 25, 2021, by her daughter, Brooke Bowman. The actor's best-known film roles included playing the stalker in Clint Eastwood's 1971 thriller, "Play Misty for Me." (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)