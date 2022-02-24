AP source: Oklahoma GOP Sen. Inhofe to announce retirement

FILE - Ranking Member Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 13, 2021. Inhofe plans to announce he is retiring from Congress before his term is up, triggering a special election this year in Oklahoma to pick his replacement in the Senate, according to a person who with direct knowledge of the senator's plans. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)