Int'l Court sentences Ugandan to 25 years for war crimes

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, whose fugitive leader Kony is one of the world's most-wanted war crimes suspects, is flanked by two security guards as he sits in the court room of the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Ongwen was convicted in February, 2021 of a total of 61 war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder, rape, forced marriage, forced pregnancy and using child soldiers. His lawyers have said they will appeal the conviction. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool, File)