UN says Yemen’s warring sides agree to renew existing truce

FILE - Houthi supporters attend a rally marking the seventh anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition's intervention in Yemen's war, in Sanaa, Yemen, March 26, 2022. The United Nations says Yemen’s warring parties agreed Tuesday, Aug. 2, to renew an existing truce for another two months after international concerted efforts. The U.N.'s envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement that Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the country’s Houthi rebels agreed to extend the truce.(AP Photo/Abdulsalam Sharhan, File)