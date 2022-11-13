Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded

The historic Deauville Beach Resort is shown, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, moments before imploding in Miami, Beach, Fla. The once-luxurious hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday has been imploded. The 17-story Deauville Hotel fell into itself Sunday after a series of explosions were set off, sending up a large cloud of dust. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)