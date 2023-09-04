Fish with a funny float gets a CT scan at the Denver Zoo

This image provided by the Denver Zoo on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, shows a CT scan of a French angelfish. A zoo worker noticed the blue and yellow fish was swimming with a tilt. The seven-inch fish was sedated, balanced on a sponge and had water poured over its gills to keep it alive as the CT scan took place. Inflamed intestines were causing increased internal gas affecting the fish’s buoyancy. Zoo spokesperson Jake Kubie said Sunday, Sept. 3, that the fish was treated with antibiotics and is again swimming upright. (Denver Zoo via AP)