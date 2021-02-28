Philippines receives COVID-19 vaccine after delays

In this photo provided by the Presidential Communications Operations Office-Office of the Global Media Public Affairs, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, looks at a Chinese military plane carrying the first batch of Sinovac vaccine from China at the Villamor Air Base in Manila, Philippines on Sunday Feb. 28, 2021. The Philippines is due to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, among the last in Southeast Asia to secure the critical doses despite having the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the hard-hit region. (PCOO-OGMPA via AP)