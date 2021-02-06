1 dead, several injured in hotel shooting in Chicago suburb

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at the Indian Lakes Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Bloomingdale, Ill. Police say one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at the hotel in the Chicago suburb. Police said officers who responded about 2:35 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the Indian Lakes Hotel saw several people fleeing the hotel. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)