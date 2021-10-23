Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods dies at 67

FILE - Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods gives a tribute during a memorial service for Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., at North Phoenix Baptist Church on Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix. Woods, a longtime Republican loyalist who changed his registration to Democratic in 2018 because of his frustration at the party's direction and then-President Donald Trump, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the age of 67. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)