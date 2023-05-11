Man indicted on 98 charges including hate crimes for 2022 shooting at Taiwanese church in California

FILE - David Chou, left, appears for an arraignment with his attorney deputy public defender, Jennifer Ryan, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at superior court in Santa Ana, Calif. Chou, of Las Vegas, suspected of killing one person and wounded five others when he shot up a Southern California church luncheon last year, has been charged with dozens of federal hate crimes in connection with the attack, which investigators say was motivated by political hatred of Taiwan, according to n indictment released Thursday, May 11, 2023, by the U.S. Department of Justice. Chou, is charge with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges and obstructing the free exercise of religion with force. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)