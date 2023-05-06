Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Family of Palestinian militant Samer El Shafei mourn in the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarem, in the occupied West Bank Saturday, May 6, 2023. Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians during a military raid in the occupied West Bank Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, while a local armed group said the pair were militants.The ministry and Tulkarem's branch of Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a militant group with connections to President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party, identified the pair as Samer El Shafei and Hamza Kharyoush, both aged 22 years. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)