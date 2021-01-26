Elliot Page and Emma Portner divorcing after 3 years

FILE - Emma Portner, left, and Ellen Page arrive at the world premiere of "Flatliners" on Sept. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. Page and Portner say they are divorcing after three years of marriage. In a statement Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, the couple said "we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer." Portner was vocal in her support of Page when he came out as transgender in December, an announcement greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)