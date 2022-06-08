Mexican megachurch leader gets more than 16 years for abuse

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen listens to victim statements before the sentencing of Naason Joaquin Garcia, the former leader of the fundamentalist Guadalajara, Mexico-based church La Luz del Mundo, to 16 years, 8 months, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Garcia plead guilty Friday, June 3, 2022, to sexually abusing three girls. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)