US appeals court to weigh NCAA case over pay for athletes

Baylor University President Linda Livingstone waves to a crowd during their annual homecoming parade, Aug., 22, 2022, in Waco, Texas. The NCAA hopes a federal appeals court will block a lawsuit that seeks to treat student-athletes as employees who are paid for their time in the latest challenge to amateurism in college sports. Livingston, chairperson of the NCAA's Board of Governors, said the idea would have a "potentially catastrophic impact on college sports.” (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)