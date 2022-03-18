UK regulator revokes license of Russia-backed broadcaster RT

FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, a car of Russian state-owned television station RT passes by the company's office in Moscow, Russia. Britain’s communications regulator has revoked the license of Russian-backed broadcaster RT amid investigations of its coverage of the Ukraine war. The regulator, Ofcom, said it a statement that it did not consider RT’s licensee, ANO TV Novosti, to be “fit and proper to hold a U.K. broadcast license.” (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, FILE)