Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals

FILE - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 20, 2020. Federally funded family planning clinics can continue to make abortion referrals for now, a federal court ruled Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in a setback for a dozen Republican attorneys general, including Yost, who have sued to restore a Trump-era ban on the practice. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)