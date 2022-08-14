Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

Emergency personnel work at the site of a fire at the Abu Sefein church that has killed over 40 people and injured at least 14 others, in the densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba, Cairo Egypt, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The church said the fire broke out while a service was underway. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known but a Police said an initial investigation blamed an electrical short-circuit. (AP Photo/Mohamed Salah)