Liz Cheney says Trump and GOP backers threaten democracy

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Denton Knapp, a retired U.S. Army colonel from California, says he will challenge Cheney in next year's Republican U.S. House primary in Wyoming. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)