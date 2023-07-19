Federal judge nixes Donald Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in state court

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. A federal judge upheld a $5 million jury verdict against Trump on Wednesday, July 19, rejecting the former president’s claim that the award was excessive and that a jury in a civil case vindicated him by failing to conclude that he raped a columnist in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)