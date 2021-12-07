Attorney says Meadows won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House, Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Meadows, Donald Trump's former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and providing some documents, putting off for now the panel's threat to hold him in contempt, the committee's chairman said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)