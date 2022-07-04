US judge finds for 3 drug distributors in WVa opioid lawsuit

Paul T. Farrell Jr., an attorney representing plaintiffs in a lawsuit against three major U.S. drug distributors, speaks to reporters Wednesday, July 28, 2021, outside the federal courthouse in Charleston, W.Va. Attorneys finished giving closing arguments in the case brought by Cabell County and the city of Huntington accusing AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson of creating a public nuisance by distributing 81 million pills over eight years. (AP Photo/John Raby)