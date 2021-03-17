Jesuits in US pledge $100M for racial reconciliation

In this image from video made available by C-SPAN, Father Timothy Kesicki, president of the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States, delivers a prayer in the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, April 5, 2018. In 2016, Kesicki had an initial meeting with Joe Stewart, one of more than 1,000 descendants of Isaac Hawkins, an enslaved man who was among those sold by the Jesuits in 1838. “Hearing what it felt like, that the church that baptized him had held his ancestors as slaves -- it’s a life-changing feeling,” Kesicki said. “You can walk away, which is what we’ve done as a country, or you can embrace it.” (C-SPAN via AP)