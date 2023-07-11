California man paralyzed from run-in with police gets $20 million settlement

FILE - Gregory Gross looks at an enlargement of a video frame of his arrest by Yuba City, Calif., Police, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2022. Gross's attorney announced Tuesday, July 11, 2023, that Gross has settled a case with police for $20 million. Gross filed a lawsuit against Yuba City and the police officers involved in the injuries he says he suffered during his arrest in April 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)