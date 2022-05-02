Amazon tribes turn the tables on intruders with social media

In this photo provided by Kwazady xipaya, president of the Indigenous Association Pyjahyry xipaya Aldeia tukamã, Indigenous leaders Kwazady Xipaia Mendes and Juma Xipaia participate in an online meeting with the Federal Prosecutors' Office, in the Karimaa village of Altamira, Para state, Brazil, March 15, 2022. A fast-expanding network of antennae is empowering Indigenous groups to use phones, video cameras and social media to galvanize the public and pressure authorities to respond swiftly to threats from gold miners, landgrabbers and loggers. (Warawara Xipaya dos Santos/Indigenous Association Pyjahyry xipaya Aldeia tukamã via AP)