Senate votes to repeal 2002 measure that approved Iraq war

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters during a news conference outside of the chamber, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Senate is preparing to vote to repeal the 2002 measure that green-lighted that March 2003 invasion of Iraq. The measure would end more than 20 years of authorization for U.S. presidents to use force in that country and return those war powers to Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)