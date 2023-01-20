Macron to hike military funds amid Ukraine war, new threats

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, arrives to review the troops before his New Year address to the French Army, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at the Mont-de-Marsan air base, southwestern France. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil his vision for modernizing the military in his nuclear-armed country, taking into account the impact of the war in Ukraine and evolving threats around the world. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, Pool)