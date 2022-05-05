GOP works to get out the vote after calling elections rigged

FILE - Former Sen. David Perdue speaks during a gubernatorial republican primary debate on May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. Perdue has made election fraud the centerpiece of his run for Georgia governor. But if he hopes to win in this year's midterm elections, his supporters will have to use the same democratic system he says they shouldn't trust. The only way to win a rigged election, he says, is to turn out in such high numbers that the Democrats can't get away with cheating.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)