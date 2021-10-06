White House says Biden, Xi expected to meet virtually

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, left, and his delegation leave a hotel in Zurich, Switzerland, Switzerland where a meeting between US and Chinese officials was taking place on Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021. Top diplomatic advisers to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have been holding several hours of talks in Switzerland’s largest city in hopes of ironing out differences on a range of topics from trade to Taiwan. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser were holding extended meetings a hotel near Zurich’s airport. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)