1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer

This Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023, booking photo released by Shelby County Sheriff's Office shows former Memphis Police officer Demetrius Haley in Memphis, Tenn. Years before Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, 2023 setting in motion a deadly confrontation, Haley was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at the Shelby County jail. The 2015 assault was so disturbing that 34 other inmates — the entire cell block — signed a letter to the corrections director. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office via AP)