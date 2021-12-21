Live updates: British Columbia orders closures due to COVID

COVID-19 testing specialist Alex Honn waits for a car to pull forward as colleagues work behind at a drive-up coronavirus testing location Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash. Washington health officials said Tuesday at least 400 cases of the new COVID-19 variant had been confirmed, but that omicron hasn't yet overtaken delta cases in the state. Over the past two weeks Washington state has averaged more than 1,500 new, likely cases of COVID-19 a day. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)