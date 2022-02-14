Kremlin ready for more talks with West amid Ukraine tensions

In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Lithuania's servicemen load Stinger anti-aircraft systems, and body armor vests into military cargo plane, as part of the Lithuania's security assistance to Ukraine at the Siauliai airbase, some 230 km (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. US State Department had allowed Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send US-made weaponry to Ukraine, including Lithuania's anti-tank Stinger missiles. (Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP)